Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Gap Down to $8.95

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $8.66. Ecovyst shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 5,427 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

Insider Activity

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski purchased 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $100,206.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 454,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,415.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $100,206.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 454,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,415.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,000,030 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680,250.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,400 shares of company stock valued at $274,906 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecovyst

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECVT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 576.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

