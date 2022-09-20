Eden 24-Hour Volume Reaches $90.00 (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Eden has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Eden has a market cap of $313,275.42 and approximately $90.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,942.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00061691 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010748 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00065374 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io.

Buying and Selling Eden

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

