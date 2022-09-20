Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Short Interest Up 8.4% in August

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Edgio stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,153. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $422.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.85. Edgio has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Edgio had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Research analysts predict that Edgio will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGIO shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Edgio to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edgio from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Edgio to $5.75 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

