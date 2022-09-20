EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Price Target Increased to €23.90 by Analysts at Barclays

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from €20.10 ($20.51) to €23.90 ($24.39) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale increased their price objective on EDP Renováveis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.84.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

EDRVF traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $28.15.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.