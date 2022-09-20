EDUCare (EKT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

EDUCare (EKT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. EDUCare has a total market cap of $81,724.06 and $10,782.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDUCare coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EDUCare

EDUCare’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDUCare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

