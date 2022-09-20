Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Down 10.3% in August

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,970,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 13,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,571,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,013 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 91,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 72,208 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,742,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. 6,841,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,269,807. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

