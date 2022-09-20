Elysian (ELS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.80 Million

Elysian (ELS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Elysian coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $202,242.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elysian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

