Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EDNC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,350. Endurance Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDNC. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,483,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Endurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,670,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Endurance Acquisition by 300.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $9,540,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.

