Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,499,000. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 5.5% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned 2.43% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.77. 5,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,033. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

