Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $12.59 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 432,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDIV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $405,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,252. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

