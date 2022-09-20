Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,911 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for 2.6% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 144.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 42,335 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 120.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HMOP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,054. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $43.98.

