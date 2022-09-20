Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 19,911 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,911 shares during the period. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for 2.6% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMOP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 52,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 158,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

HMOP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,054. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39.

