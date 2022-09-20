Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 414,499 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,499 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.14. The company had a trading volume of 104,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,253. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.46.

