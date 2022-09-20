Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $188,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FSMB traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,919. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95.

