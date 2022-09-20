Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Short Interest Update

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,271 shares of company stock worth $56,273,642. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 47,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ENPH traded down $11.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.58. 85,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,824. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 221.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.