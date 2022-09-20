Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Update

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Entrée Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Entrée Resources stock remained flat at $0.75 on Tuesday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. Entrée Resources has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.