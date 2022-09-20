EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $475.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $496.00 to $475.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $473.33.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $402.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.67.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

