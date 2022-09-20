Equilibria Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.58 Million (XEQ)

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Equilibria coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Equilibria has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Equilibria has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $9,177.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Safex Token (SFT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001260 BTC.
- Safex Cash (SFX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Nibble (NBXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Equilibria Coin Profile
XEQ is a coin. Equilibria’s total supply is 55,695,416 coins. Equilibria’s official message board is medium.com/@projecttriton/new-journey-the-sao-stablecoin-da6f9119a410. Equilibria’s official Twitter account is @EquilibriaCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Equilibria is equilibria.network. The Reddit community for Equilibria is https://reddit.com/r/EquilibriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Equilibria Coin Trading
