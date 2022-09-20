Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 10,300,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Equinox Gold by 0.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 123,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,913. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

