Ern LLC Buys Shares of 21,802 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ern LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $5,726,000. CWM LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.89. 47,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,151. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.45. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

