Ern LLC Invests $570,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ern LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE TFC traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.12. 121,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,603. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

