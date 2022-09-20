Ern LLC Purchases New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ern LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $87.68. 143,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,650,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

