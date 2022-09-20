Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 41,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,988. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.287 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

