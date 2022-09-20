ETHPad Hits Market Capitalization of $618,010.29 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, ETHPad has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One ETHPad coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. ETHPad has a market cap of $618,010.29 and $7,066.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ETHPad

ETHPad’s launch date was August 1st, 2021. ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. The official website for ETHPad is ethpad.network. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ETHPad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHPad is a decentralized & deflationary IDO platform inspired by EIP-1559 on Ethereum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

