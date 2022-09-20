EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Down 12.9% in August

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,600 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 817,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM traded down 0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 127,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,948. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 7.73 and a 1 year high of 21.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 11.64 and its 200 day moving average is 11.28.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.12. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of 157.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 152.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 46,034.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,081,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,585,366.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 5,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 46,623.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 984,478 shares in the company, valued at 8,791,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 46,034.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,081,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 18,585,366.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,006 shares of company stock valued at $232,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in EverCommerce by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 408,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 182,338 shares during the period. PSG Equity L.L.C. purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $571,349,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Standard Investments LLC increased its position in EverCommerce by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVCM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 18.25.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

