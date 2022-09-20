Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,829 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,559,000 after buying an additional 305,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $317.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.52.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.33.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,182 shares of company stock valued at $22,033,688. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

