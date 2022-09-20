Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 199 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $392.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $405.73 and a 200 day moving average of $412.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

