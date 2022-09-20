Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,532 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock opened at $185.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.