Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 219 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

