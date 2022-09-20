Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after buying an additional 890,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after buying an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,347,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.