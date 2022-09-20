Everhart Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $423.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.90 and a 200-day moving average of $429.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.61.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,108 shares of company stock worth $22,650,291 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.