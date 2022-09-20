Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 605.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.18.

NYSE:ES traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.61. 1,248,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.27. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.58%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

