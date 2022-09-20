Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

EXTR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $598,930.06. Following the sale, the executive now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,080.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $598,930.06. Following the sale, the executive now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,080.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $530,580.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,210. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,914,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,600 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after buying an additional 1,475,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $10,115,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,797,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,796,000 after buying an additional 921,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after buying an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 2.05.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

