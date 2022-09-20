Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXTR. B. Riley lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

EXTR traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. 512,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $530,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $530,580.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $598,930.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,080.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,210. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.