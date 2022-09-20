Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 932,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 1,090,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,320.0 days.

Fabege AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBGGF remained flat at $15.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. Fabege AB has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBGGF. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Fabege AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Fabege AB (publ) Company Profile

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

