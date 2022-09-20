Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Short Interest Update

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,490,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 19,840,000 shares. Approximately 21.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 9.6 %

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,983,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,884,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $6,650,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the first quarter worth $54,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the first quarter worth $107,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the first quarter worth $107,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Separately, Benchmark downgraded shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

