Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Short Interest Update

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,920,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 23,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Farfetch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. The company had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTCH. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.