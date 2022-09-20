FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $246.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $314.00 to $246.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.57.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 1.2 %

FedEx stock opened at $162.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank lifted its position in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in FedEx by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.