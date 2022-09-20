FIBOS 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $29,138.00 (FO)

FIBOS (FO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. FIBOS has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $29,138.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FIBOS has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One FIBOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00126655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.32 or 0.00874479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FIBOS Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io/en-us. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FIBOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world.”

