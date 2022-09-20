First Affirmative Financial Network Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Chubb were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,319. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $171.96 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

