First Affirmative Financial Network Has $599,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in ASML were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 49.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Stock Down 2.0 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML stock traded down $9.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $888.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $518.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

