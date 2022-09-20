First Affirmative Financial Network Lowers Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Cintas were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cintas by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,010,000 after buying an additional 63,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.89.

Cintas Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $404.85. 2,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,800. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.