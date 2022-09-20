First Affirmative Financial Network Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 4.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 45,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 59,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.8 %

Ecolab stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.78.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.