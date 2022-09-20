First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 3,098 Shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury comprises about 2.1% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Affirmative Financial Network owned 1.11% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 141.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the first quarter worth $204,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the first quarter worth $324,000.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Stock Performance

TBX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.92. 62,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $28.15.

