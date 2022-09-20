First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 43 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 832,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,715,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,375,000 after buying an additional 167,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $8.58 on Tuesday, reaching $303.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,582. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.58.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

