First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.31

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.31 and last traded at C$16.31, with a volume of 15871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.75.

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.49.

About First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund

First Asset Canadian Reit Income Fund (the Fund), formerly First Asset REIT Income Fund, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Fund’s investment objectives is to provide holders with the benefits of high monthly cash distributions together with the opportunity for capital appreciation through the active management of a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges.

