First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 6,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of First BanCorp. stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 149,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

FBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,251.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,251.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,904.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,000. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in First BanCorp. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 220,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

