First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 3,652 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $83,229.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,514.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $34,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FGBI. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

