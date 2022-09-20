First National Bank of South Miami Has $1.34 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.80. 4,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,388. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average of $102.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.