First National Bank of South Miami Has $407,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Progressive were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Progressive by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $298,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $4,741,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

NYSE PGR traded down $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.75. 37,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 90.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

